IMDb 4.5 / 10 from 22 users

Diterbitkan 29 January 2020

Oleh LIN

Mountain King (2020)

After the bandits murdered his native tribe, young Shankui began to live in the forest on the Tianmu mountain as a savage hermit, who lost his human form. The wild orangutan was Shankui’s only friend, until one day a little girl Kong’er came to the woods in search of weapon for revenge. Savage and girl became friends but bandits’s boss hired best chivalrous swordswoman to kill The Mountain King.

Hou Guotao

Patricio Antonio Liang, Lu Chen Yue, Wang Lidan, Dou Yikun, Liu Xinjie, Zhou Sanyou, Zhang Hailong, Pan Shuangbin

tt15341102