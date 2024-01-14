  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

Sutradara

Genre

Romance

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

757

users

Diterbitkan

02 November 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

My Christmas Guide (2023)

A college professor connects with a guide dog trainer after losing his eyesight and adopting a seeing eye dog.
Max McGuire
Amber Marshall, Ben Mehl, Ava Weiss, Justin Nurse, Peter Soucy, Bridget Wareham, Vox Smith, Jonathan Valvano, Leslie Takeda, Rory Lambert, Erin Mackey, Petrina Bromley, Heather Reardigan, Aidan Kalechstein

Diterbitkan

Januari 14, 2024 1:17 pm

Durasi

