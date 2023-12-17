  1. Home
Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film My Favorite Brunette (1947) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

3,755

users

Diterbitkan

19 March 1947

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

My Favorite Brunette (1947)

Ronnie Jackson is a lowly baby photographer who secretly fantasizes about being a private detective. When a lovely baroness actually mistakes him for one and asks him to help locate her missing husband, Baron Montay, Ronnie finds himself agreeing. Several days later he is on death row whiling away the hours until his execution by recounting to a group of reporters the bizarre tale of how he ended up there.
Elliott Nugent, Mel Epstein
Bob Hope, Dorothy Lamour, Peter Lorre, Lon Chaney Jr., John Hoyt, Charles Dingle, Reginald Denny, Frank Puglia, Ann Doran, Willard Robertson, Jack La Rue, Charles Arnt, Anthony Caruso, Jack Chefe, Jack Rube Clifford, Charles Cooley, Bing Crosby, Boyd Davis, Tom Dillon, Mike Donovan, Helena Phillips Evans, Betty Farrington, Budd Fine, James Flavin, Al Hill, Roland Soo Hoo, Brandon Hurst, Eddie Johnson, Richard Keene, Alan Ladd, George Lloyd, Matt McHugh, Clarence Muse, Garry Owen, James Pierce, Ted Rand, Joe Recht, Reginald Simpson, Brick Sullivan, Ray Teal, Harland Tucker, John Tyrrell, John Westley, Jean Wong

Diterbitkan

Desember 17, 2023 7:39 pm

Durasi

