Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film My First Mister (2001) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Bintang film
Albert Brooks,
Carol Kane,
Chris Wylde,
Christine Lahti,
Desmond Harrington,
Gary Bullock,
Gene Simmons,
Henry Brown,
Joan Blair,
John Goodman
Sutradara
Christine Lahti
IMDb
7.2/
10from
5,845users
Diterbitkan
12 October 2001
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
My First Mister (2001)
Leelee Sobieski is brash, abrasive and vulnerable as a teenage child of divorce who hides her pain behind a mask of hard-edged gothic rebellion. Albert Brooks plays a man who is her total opposite, a precise and well-ordered menswear store owner of forty-nine who manages limited expectations and protects lonely secrets with pleasant ritual and quiet, ironic reserve. These two total opposites collide in conflict then come together in a surprising alliance, changing each other’s lives forever.
Christine Lahti
Albert Brooks, Leelee Sobieski, John Goodman, Carol Kane, Desmond Harrington, Michael McKean, Mary Kay Place, Henry Brown, Katee Sackhoff, Lisa Jane Persky, Pauley Perrette, Kevin Cooney, Natasha Braisewell, Rutanya Alda, Nick Costa, Gary Bullock, William Forward, Chris Wylde, Christine Lahti, Joan Blair, Rainbow Underhill, Gene Simmons
tt0206963