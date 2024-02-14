IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 5,845 users

Diterbitkan 12 October 2001

Oleh mamat

My First Mister (2001)

Leelee Sobieski is brash, abrasive and vulnerable as a teenage child of divorce who hides her pain behind a mask of hard-edged gothic rebellion. Albert Brooks plays a man who is her total opposite, a precise and well-ordered menswear store owner of forty-nine who manages limited expectations and protects lonely secrets with pleasant ritual and quiet, ironic reserve. These two total opposites collide in conflict then come together in a surprising alliance, changing each other’s lives forever.

Christine Lahti

Albert Brooks, Leelee Sobieski, John Goodman, Carol Kane, Desmond Harrington, Michael McKean, Mary Kay Place, Henry Brown, Katee Sackhoff, Lisa Jane Persky, Pauley Perrette, Kevin Cooney, Natasha Braisewell, Rutanya Alda, Nick Costa, Gary Bullock, William Forward, Chris Wylde, Christine Lahti, Joan Blair, Rainbow Underhill, Gene Simmons

tt0206963