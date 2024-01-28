Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Netflix vs. the World (2020) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
John Antioco,
Marc Randolph,
Shane Evangelist
Sutradara
Shawn Cauthen
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
6.8/
10from
818users
Diterbitkan
11 December 2020
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Netflix vs. the World (2020)
The story of how a tiny, broke Silicon Valley startup slew giants of the movie rental world, warded off Amazon and forced movie making and distribution into the digital age.
