IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 295 users

Diterbitkan 29 April 2022

Oleh LIN

Ni Main Sass Kuttni (2022)

An intern wants to marry a young woman, but his mother, a tyrant who already plots to make one of her daughter-in-laws life miserable, doesn’t approve. However with help of a cunning daughter-in-law and other family members the mother-in-law must learn to get along with everyone

Parveen Kumar

Gurpreet Ghuggi, Anita Devgan, Karamjit Anmol, Nirmal Rishi, Nisha Bano, Mehtab Virk, Tanvi Nagi

tt19393864