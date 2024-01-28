IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 264 users

Diterbitkan 29 January 2011

Oleh LIN

Nick Kroll: Thank You Very Cool (2011)

In his special, rising star Nick Kroll (“The League,” “Date Night,” “Get Him to the Greek”) blows the doors off the time-honored one-hour format by weaving in hilarious short films, as well as appearances by his infamous characters Fabrice Fabrice, Bobby Bottleservice, El Chupacabra and Oh, Hello (featuring John Mulaney, “COMEDY CENTRAL Presents” and “Saturday Night Live”). This seminal comedy event marks the arrival of an exciting new voice in stand-up and is definitely not to be missed.

Ryan Polito

Nick Kroll, Brandon Johnson, Mindy Kaling, John Mulaney

tt1809315