Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Nick Kroll: Thank You Very Cool (2011) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Brandon Johnson,
John Mulaney,
Mindy Kaling,
Nick Kroll
Sutradara
Ryan Polito
Genre
Comedy,
Documentary
IMDb
5.8/
10from
264users
Diterbitkan
29 January 2011
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Nick Kroll: Thank You Very Cool (2011)
In his special, rising star Nick Kroll (“The League,” “Date Night,” “Get Him to the Greek”) blows the doors off the time-honored one-hour format by weaving in hilarious short films, as well as appearances by his infamous characters Fabrice Fabrice, Bobby Bottleservice, El Chupacabra and Oh, Hello (featuring John Mulaney, “COMEDY CENTRAL Presents” and “Saturday Night Live”). This seminal comedy event marks the arrival of an exciting new voice in stand-up and is definitely not to be missed.
Ryan Polito
Nick Kroll, Brandon Johnson, Mindy Kaling, John Mulaney
tt1809315