Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Spain
Bintang film
Ana Gracia,
Chisco Amado,
Eduardo González,
Eloi Yebra,
Esther Nubiola,
Fernando Ramallo,
Gaelle Poulavec,
Jesús Garay,
Jordi Vilches,
Marieta Orozco
Sutradara
Cesc Gay
IMDb
6.7/
10from
6,286users
Diterbitkan
18 May 2000
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Nico and Dani (2000)
While his parents are away for the summer, 16-year-old Dani invites his best friend, the irrepressible Nico, to stay for the holidays. Jealously rears its head when Nico appears more interested in the local girls than in Dani. Hot summer nights and too many joints lead to experimentation which neither boy can talk about, a situation complicated by the appearance of the older and openly gay Julián, a published writer and old friend of Dani’s father.
Cesc Gay
Fernando Ramallo, Jordi Vilches, Marieta Orozco, Esther Nubiola, Chisco Amado, Ana Gracia, Myriam Mézières, Muntsa Alcañiz, Mingo Ràfols, Pau Durà, Eduardo González, Gaelle Poulavec, Jesús Garay, Eloi Yebra
tt0250478