IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 6,286 users

Diterbitkan 18 May 2000

Oleh LIN

Nico and Dani (2000)

While his parents are away for the summer, 16-year-old Dani invites his best friend, the irrepressible Nico, to stay for the holidays. Jealously rears its head when Nico appears more interested in the local girls than in Dani. Hot summer nights and too many joints lead to experimentation which neither boy can talk about, a situation complicated by the appearance of the older and openly gay Julián, a published writer and old friend of Dani’s father.

Cesc Gay

Fernando Ramallo, Jordi Vilches, Marieta Orozco, Esther Nubiola, Chisco Amado, Ana Gracia, Myriam Mézières, Muntsa Alcañiz, Mingo Ràfols, Pau Durà, Eduardo González, Gaelle Poulavec, Jesús Garay, Eloi Yebra

tt0250478