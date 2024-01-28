  1. Home
  Niki and Flo (2003)

Niki and Flo (2003)

24 September 2003

Synopsis

Niki and Flo (2003)

In this very black comedy about ill-suited neighbors united by marriage, Niki is a former colonel in the Romanian army whose daughter is married to the son of Flo, an aging Bohemian who is full of schemes for the “new” Romania. As the young couple prepares to emigrate to the U.S., Niki is obliged to interact with Flo, whom he finds totally unbearable.
Lucian Pintilie
Victor Rebengiuc, Răzvan Vasilescu, Coca Bloos, Dorina Chiriac, Mihaela Caracaș, Șerban Pavlu, Marius Gâlea, Andreea Bibiri, Constantin Ghenescu, Aristița Diamandi, Alexandru Bindea, Raluca Penu, Magda Catone

