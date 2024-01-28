IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 833 users

Diterbitkan 24 September 2003

Oleh LIN

Niki and Flo (2003)

In this very black comedy about ill-suited neighbors united by marriage, Niki is a former colonel in the Romanian army whose daughter is married to the son of Flo, an aging Bohemian who is full of schemes for the “new” Romania. As the young couple prepares to emigrate to the U.S., Niki is obliged to interact with Flo, whom he finds totally unbearable.

Lucian Pintilie

Victor Rebengiuc, Răzvan Vasilescu, Coca Bloos, Dorina Chiriac, Mihaela Caracaș, Șerban Pavlu, Marius Gâlea, Andreea Bibiri, Constantin Ghenescu, Aristița Diamandi, Alexandru Bindea, Raluca Penu, Magda Catone

tt0368078