IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 12,535 users

Diterbitkan 26 August 2005

Oleh mamat

No Entry (2005)

Tired of his wife’s unnecessary suspicions, Kishen is drawn to have an affair with the call girl Bobby, arranged by his friend Prem. Further problem arises when Kishen’s co-worker, Sunny’s wife catches Kishen red-handed with Bobby, who is introduced as his wife.

Anees Bazmee

Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitly, Razak Khan, Aanjjan Srivastav, Boman Irani, Pratima Kazmi, Sameera Reddy, Dinesh Hingoo, Anant Jog

tt0451833