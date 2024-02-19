IMDb 5.0 / 10 from 413 users

No Way Up (2024)

Characters from different backgrounds are thrown together when the plane they’re travelling on crashes into the Pacific Ocean. A nightmare fight for survival ensues with the air supply running out and dangers creeping in from all sides.

Claudio Fäh

Sophie McIntosh, Will Attenborough, Jeremias Amoore, Manuel Pacific, Grace Nettle, Phyllis Logan, Colm Meaney, James Carroll Jordan, David J Biscoe, David Samartin, Scott Coker, Lee Byford

