IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 29 September 2022

Oleh LIN

Nothing Ever Happened (2022)

António is a farmer who leaves his land to go to the city where his son Jorge lives. However, unlike a perfect portrait, the patriarch finds a life of lies, a broken marriage and Pedro, a grandson with dangerous attitudes. It all translates into a life of broken dreams.

Gonçalo Galvão Teles

Filipe Duarte, Ana Moreira, Rui Morisson, Bernardo Lobo Faria, Alba Baptista, Miguel Amorim, Beatriz Batarda, Joaquim Leitão, Romeu Costa, Inês Aires Pereira, Gonçalo Waddington, Anabela Moreira, Miguel Seabra, Elsa Valentim

tt8074440