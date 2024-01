Bintang film

IMDb 3.8 / 10 from 55 users

Diterbitkan 26 October 2017

Oleh mamat

On Putin’s Blacklist (2017)

Traces the new Cold War between Russia and the West from the ban on American citizens adopting Russian children to the Kremlin’s anti-LGBTQ campaign, which positions the international marriage equality movement as a national threat.

Boris Ivanov

tt9674220