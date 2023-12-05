IMDb 8.7 / 10 from 1,051,325 users

Diterbitkan 19 November 1975

Oleh LIN

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

A petty criminal fakes insanity to serve his sentence in a mental ward rather than prison. He soon finds himself as a leader to the other patients—and an enemy to the cruel, domineering nurse who runs the ward.

Miloš Forman, Irby Smith, Natalie Drache

Jack Nicholson, Brad Dourif, Louise Fletcher, Danny DeVito, William Redfield, Scatman Crothers, Christopher Lloyd, Will Sampson, Dean R. Brooks, Michael Berryman, Sydney Lassick, William Duell, Vincent Schiavelli, Peter Brocco, Alonzo Brown, Mwako Cumbuka, Josip Elic, Ken Kenny, Nathan George, Ted Markland, Louisa Moritz, Mews Small, Delos V. Smith Jr., Lan Fendors, Mimi Sarkisian, Mel Lambert, Kay Lee, Dwight Marfield, Tin Welch, Philip Roth, Aurore Clément, Anjelica Huston, Audrey Landers, Saul Zaentz

tt0073486