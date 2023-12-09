IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Operation Black Ops (2023)

A group of mercenaries are hired to overthrow a Neo-Nazi stronghold nestled deep in the heart of Texas, only to discover they are protecting nuclear codes that could ignite World War III.

Jamaal Burden

Tito Ortiz, Cristiane Justino, Mike Ferguson, Kelsey Johnson, Mike Markoff, Paul Bikbili, Joseph Daniel Ellis, Alicia Gakima, Rafael Cansino, J.R. Orva, Jenna Pena

