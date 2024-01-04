IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 1,327 users

Ordinary Men: The “Forgotten Holocaust” (2022)

The Nuremberg Einsatzgruppen trial of 1947/1948 is considered the largest murder trial in history against members of four death squads from the security police and SD (the security service of the SS). During World War II, six million Jews were murdered. Four million died in the extermination camps, but two million people were killed in systematic mass shootings. The perpetrators came face to face with their victims. They shot at men, women, children – day after day, obediently and assiduously, as if it were normal work. Tens of thousands of Germans belonged to the mobile commandos of the task forces and police battalions. Who were these men, how could they commit such murders? What did the few survivors tell, how were they able to escape the mass extinction and live on with the horrific experience? Based on written traditions, original documents, film footage and photos as well as expert statements, the documentary traces the path of one of these murder battalions.

Manfred Oldenburg, Oliver Halmburger

Brian Cox, Benjamin Ferencz, Christopher Browning, Harald Welzer, Hilary Earl, Stefan Kühl, Stefan Klemp, Otto Ohlendorf, Dina Pronicheva, Julius Wohlauf, Markus Friedmann, Philine Conrad, Roman Boeer de Garcez

