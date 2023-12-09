  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

41

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 2012

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Pablo’s Winter (2012)

Pablo needs to stop smoking. Why? Because his wife, family and doctor say he should. But Pablo is a stubborn man. He has worked in the mercury mines of Almadén, Spain, risking his life daily. He has had five severe heart attacks and smoked 20 Winston’s a day since he was 12. Now in his seventies, Pablo spends most of his day in front of the TV, surrounded by a cloud of smoke, with his back turned firmly towards a village that has lived through better times. Pablo represents the last generation of Almadén mercury miners, an age-old profession with over 2,000 years of history. Through a straightforward depiction of life’s everyday moments, Pablo’s Winter explores the decay of the local mining culture, but above all, pays homage to its real protagonists: the miners and their families.
Chico Pereira

Diterbitkan

Desember 10, 2023 3:37 am

Durasi

