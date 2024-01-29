IMDb 0 / 10 from 0 users

Diterbitkan 02 February 2024

Oleh LIN

Pantasya ni Tami (2024)

Tami, with the help of her fubu photographer, Ken, sells sexy photos of herself. When she meets her fan, Gelo, who loves her as she is, she is torn whether to leave cosplaying or leave Gelo.

Topel Lee, Easy Ferrer

Azi Acosta, Jiad Arroyo, Ali Asistio, Erika Balagtas, Shiena Yu, Zia Zamora, PJ Rosario, Shirley Fuentes, Justin MC, Mhack Morales, Mikhael Padua

tt31021897