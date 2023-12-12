  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Mexico

Sutradara

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

493

users

Diterbitkan

16 August 2009

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Paradas Continuas (2009)

Perico and Emilio, almost good looking teenagers, enterprising bums and lovers of the seamy side of student life, have the same problem: they have no place to take their girlfriends to give free rein to their baser passions: they can’t go to their homes or those of the girls, and only sluts go to hourly hotels. Faced with this need (and a great deal of pent up testosterone), they decide to become entrepreneurs, thanks to Perico’s father’s old VW van, that, as well as a possible solution for their lust, can also be turned into the business of a lifetime, as Professor Carranco would say: Today, whoever finds a niche in the market can become a millionaire.
Gustavo Loza
Germán Valdés III, Luis Arrieta, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Javier Rivera, Jimena Guerra, Ilithya Manzanilla, Ana Karina Sánchez, Regina Orozco, Luz María Zetina, Camila Risser, Nur Rubio, Damayanti Quintanar, Liannette Taylee, Wanda Seux, Silverio Palacios

Diterbitkan

Desember 12, 2023 1:24 pm

Durasi

