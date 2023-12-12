Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Paradas Continuas (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Mexico
Bintang film
Ana Karina Sánchez,
Camila Risser,
Cassandra Ciangherotti,
Damayanti Quintanar,
Germán Valdés III,
Ilithya Manzanilla,
Javier Rivera,
Jimena Guerra,
Liannette Taylee,
Luis Arrieta
Sutradara
Gustavo Loza
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
6.3/
10from
493users
Diterbitkan
16 August 2009
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Paradas Continuas (2009)
Perico and Emilio, almost good looking teenagers, enterprising bums and lovers of the seamy side of student life, have the same problem: they have no place to take their girlfriends to give free rein to their baser passions: they can’t go to their homes or those of the girls, and only sluts go to hourly hotels. Faced with this need (and a great deal of pent up testosterone), they decide to become entrepreneurs, thanks to Perico’s father’s old VW van, that, as well as a possible solution for their lust, can also be turned into the business of a lifetime, as Professor Carranco would say: Today, whoever finds a niche in the market can become a millionaire.
Gustavo Loza
Germán Valdés III, Luis Arrieta, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Javier Rivera, Jimena Guerra, Ilithya Manzanilla, Ana Karina Sánchez, Regina Orozco, Luz María Zetina, Camila Risser, Nur Rubio, Damayanti Quintanar, Liannette Taylee, Wanda Seux, Silverio Palacios
tt1387252