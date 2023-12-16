IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 5,124 users

Diterbitkan 26 October 1949

Oleh mamat

Passport to Pimlico (1949)

When an unexploded WWII bomb is accidentally detonated in Pimlico, it reveals a treasure trove and documents proving that the region is in fact part of Burgundy, France and thus foreign territory. The British government attempts to regain control by setting up border controls and cutting off services to the area.

Henry Cornelius, Gordon Scott, Jean Graham

Stanley Holloway, Hermione Baddeley, Margaret Rutherford, Paul Dupuis, Raymond Huntley, John Slater, Jane Hylton, Betty Warren, Barbara Murray, Sydney Tafler, Frederick Piper, Philip Stainton, Charles Hawtrey, Basil Radford, Naunton Wayne, Roy Carr, Nancy Gabrielle, Malcolm Knight, Roy Gladdish, Stuart Lindsell, Gilbert Davis, Michael Hordern, Arthur Howard, Bill Shine, Harry Locke, Sam Kydd, Joey Carr, Lloyd Pearson, Arthur Denton, Tommy Godfrey, James Hayter, Masoni, Fred Griffiths, Grace Arnold, Paul Demel

tt0041737