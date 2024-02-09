Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Pathfinder (1987) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Norway
Bintang film
Anne-Marja Blind,
Ellen Anne Buljo,
Helgi Skúlason,
Henrik H. Buljo,
Ingvald Guttorm,
John Sigurd Kristensen,
Knut Walle,
Mikkel Gaup,
Nils Utsi,
Nils-Aslak Valkeapää
Sutradara
Madeleine Fant,
Nils Gaup
IMDb
7.2/
10from
5,503users
Diterbitkan
01 September 1987
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Pathfinder (1987)
Around the year 1000 AD warlike people, the so-called “tjuder”, roam in northern Scandinavia. As they brutally kill a family in a remote area, including the parents and their little daughter, the family’s teenage son, Aigin, observes the slaughter. He manages to flee from these killers and reaches a camp with other Sámi whose inhabitants are worried if he has been able to hide his track. Afraid of the murderous people, they decide to flee to the coast. The boy stays alone to avenge his family’s murder. Unfortunately, they get him before he can do anything and force him to lead them to the other Sámi. He guides them but has a plan to destroy the barbarous people before reaching the camp.
