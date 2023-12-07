IMDb 7.7 / 10 from 530 users

Diterbitkan 11 May 2012

Oleh mamat

Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Paul Simon returns to South Africa to explore the incredible journey of his historic Graceland album, including the political backlash he received for allegedly breaking the UN cultural boycott of South Africa designed to end the Apartheid regime. On the 25th anniversary of Paul Simon’s GRACELAND, acclaimed documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger offers a glimpse at the controversy surrounding the decision to record the album in South Africa despite a UN boycott of the nation, which was aimed at ending apartheid. In the run-up to an eagerly anticipated reunion concert, Simon, Quincy Jones, Peter Gabriel, David Byrne, Harry Belafonte, Paul McCartney and others reflect on the decision to record with local artists in South Africa, and the cultural impact of the album that delivered such hits as “I Know What I Know” and “You Can Call Me Al.”

Joe Berlinger

Paul Simon, Maya Angelou, Whoopi Goldberg, Quincy Jones, Lorne Michaels, Philip Glass, David Byrne, Paul McCartney

tt2112868