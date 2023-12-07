  1. Home
  2. Biography
  3. Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Sutradara

IMDb

7.7

/

10

from

530

users

Diterbitkan

11 May 2012

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Paul Simon returns to South Africa to explore the incredible journey of his historic Graceland album, including the political backlash he received for allegedly breaking the UN cultural boycott of South Africa designed to end the Apartheid regime. On the 25th anniversary of Paul Simon’s GRACELAND, acclaimed documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger offers a glimpse at the controversy surrounding the decision to record the album in South Africa despite a UN boycott of the nation, which was aimed at ending apartheid. In the run-up to an eagerly anticipated reunion concert, Simon, Quincy Jones, Peter Gabriel, David Byrne, Harry Belafonte, Paul McCartney and others reflect on the decision to record with local artists in South Africa, and the cultural impact of the album that delivered such hits as “I Know What I Know” and “You Can Call Me Al.”
Joe Berlinger
Paul Simon, Maya Angelou, Whoopi Goldberg, Quincy Jones, Lorne Michaels, Philip Glass, David Byrne, Paul McCartney

Diterbitkan

Desember 7, 2023 9:34 pm

Durasi

Dewanonton Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Download Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Download Film Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Download Movie Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

DUNIA21 Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

FILMAPIK Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Ganool Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

INDOXXI Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Juragan21 Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Layar Kaca 21 Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

LK21 Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Movieon21 Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Nonton Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Nonton Film Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

Nonton Movie Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

NS21 Paul Simon: Under African Skies (2012)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share