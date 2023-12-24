IMDb 4.4 / 10 from 740 users

Playing for Keeps (1986)

An ambitious trio of inner-city high school grads tries to hit the big time by turning a run-down country hotel into a rock & roll resort with around-the-clock music and live entertainment. Standing in their way are fearful townsfolk, unscrupulous businessmen and the tax collector, all threatening to bring the curtain down on the teens’ aspirations. But this is one threesome who refuses to give up on their lifelong goal without a fight — and a song.

Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein

Daniel Jordano, Matthew Penn, Leon W. Grant, Mary B. Ward, Marisa Tomei, Jimmy Baio, Harold Gould, Kim Hauser, Robert Milli, John Randolph Jones, Lenore Pemberton

tt0091767