Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

4.4

/

10

from

740

users

Diterbitkan

03 October 1986

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Playing for Keeps (1986)

An ambitious trio of inner-city high school grads tries to hit the big time by turning a run-down country hotel into a rock & roll resort with around-the-clock music and live entertainment. Standing in their way are fearful townsfolk, unscrupulous businessmen and the tax collector, all threatening to bring the curtain down on the teens’ aspirations. But this is one threesome who refuses to give up on their lifelong goal without a fight — and a song.
Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein
Daniel Jordano, Matthew Penn, Leon W. Grant, Mary B. Ward, Marisa Tomei, Jimmy Baio, Harold Gould, Kim Hauser, Robert Milli, John Randolph Jones, Lenore Pemberton

Diterbitkan

Desember 24, 2023 5:33 pm

Durasi

