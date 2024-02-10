IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 5,732 users

Diterbitkan 01 June 1972

Oleh mamat

Prime Cut (1972)

A group of ruthless Chicago mob enforcers are sent to Kansas City to settle things with the owner of a slaughterhouse who has taken money that is not his to keep.

Michael Ritchie, Charlsie Bryant, Michael Daves, Ronald R. Grow

Lee Marvin, Gene Hackman, Angel Tompkins, Gregory Walcott, Sissy Spacek, Janit Baldwin, Clint Ellison, Howard Platt, Les Lannom, Eddie Egan, Therese Reinsch, Bob Wilson, Gordon Signer, Gladys Watson, Hugh Gillin, E. Lund, David Savage, Craig Chapman, Jim Taksas, Wayne Savagne, Jerry Tracey, Judy Williams, Bill Morey

tt0069121