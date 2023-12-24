  1. Home
Princes of the Palace – The Royal British Family (2016)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Sutradara

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

98

users

Diterbitkan

07 March 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Princes of the Palace – The Royal British Family (2016)

This film charts the lives of the British Royal Family’s princes and their importance within the Royal House of Windsor. Profiling Princes Phillip, Charles, William, Harry and the new arrival Prince George. Made by A2B Media, a documentary specialist on the British Royal Family (Queen Elizabeth: The Diamond Celebration, Diana Princess of Wales – A Life on the Edge), this high-definition programme features exclusive interviews with royal biographers, correspondents and exclusive access to those who have worked with the royal family to give an inside view of how the royal Princes will shape the British monarchy and its transition from Queen Elizabeth, the longest reigning British monarch, to what will undoubtedly be a long succession of Princes becoming Kings.
Alan Byron
King Charles III of the United Kingdom, Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Diterbitkan

Desember 24, 2023 5:33 pm

Durasi

