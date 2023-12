IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 5,119 users

Rabid Dogs (1974)

Following a bungled robbery, three violent criminals take a young woman, a middle-aged man, and a child hostage and force them to drive them outside Rome to help them make a clean getaway.

Mario Bava, Lamberto Bava

Riccardo Cucciolla, Don Backy, Lea Lander, Maurice Poli, George Eastman, Maria Fabbri, Gustavo De Nardo, Emilio Bonucci, Pino Manzari, Ettore Manni, Anna Curti

