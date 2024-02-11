IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 1,935 users

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade (2003)

Everyone’s favorite fourth graders have graduated! It’s an all-new school year for the kids — and the gang hits the fifth grade running! But they’re stopped in their tracks when they discover some unwelcome changes — no pizza, no playground… no lockers! And to make things worse, their teacher turns out to be the cantankerous Miss Finster! It’s all too much for T.J., who is determined to find a way to stand up for what the gang believes in and improve the school they love! The fifth grade brings out the best in everyone… even Miss Finster and Principal Prickly!

