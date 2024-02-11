  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

1,935

users

Diterbitkan

09 December 2003

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade (2003)

Everyone’s favorite fourth graders have graduated! It’s an all-new school year for the kids — and the gang hits the fifth grade running! But they’re stopped in their tracks when they discover some unwelcome changes — no pizza, no playground… no lockers! And to make things worse, their teacher turns out to be the cantankerous Miss Finster! It’s all too much for T.J., who is determined to find a way to stand up for what the gang believes in and improve the school they love! The fifth grade brings out the best in everyone… even Miss Finster and Principal Prickly!
Howy Parkins
Rickey D’Shon Collins, Jason Davis, Myles Jeffrey, Ashley Johnson, Courtland Mead, Pamela Adlon, Allyce Beasley, April Winchell, Dabney Coleman, Gregg Berger, Mayim Bialik, Klee Bragger, Clancy Brown, Corey Burton, Dan Castellaneta, Lane Toran, Danny Cooksey, Rachel Crane, Aria Noelle Curzon, Elizabeth Daily, Blake McIver Ewing, Tom Kenny, Charles Kimbrough, Tress MacNeille, Anndi McAfee, Sam McMurray, Ryan O’Donohue, Katey Sagal, Justin Shenkarow, Michael Shulman, Francesca Marie Smith, Kath Soucie, Tara Strong, Robert Vaughn, Erik von Detten, Jonathan David Cook, Christopher Marquette, Miles Marsico, Jonathan Osser, Patrick Renna, Aaron Spann, Warren Sroka, Frank Welker, Paul Willson

Diterbitkan

Februari 11, 2024 11:38 am

Durasi

