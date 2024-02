IMDb 5.2 / 10 from 296 users

Diterbitkan 01 January 1982

Oleh mamat

Regina Roma (1982)

An aging couple search for peace and family harmony when their only son returns home after a long absence with his fiancee.

Jean-Yves Prate

Ava Gardner, Anthony Quinn, Ray Sharkey, Anna Karina

tt0084579