Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Requiem (2006) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Anna Blomeier,
Burghart Klaußner,
Eva Löbau,
Friederike Adolph,
Imogen Kogge,
Irene Kugler,
Jens Harzer,
Johann Adam Oest,
Nicholas Reinke,
Sandra Hüller
Sutradara
Hans-christian Schmid
IMDb
6.9/
10from
6,106users
Diterbitkan
02 March 2006
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Requiem (2006)
Michaela, an epileptic, enrolls in college to study education. She goes off her medication and soon begins hearing voices and seeing apparitions that tell her to avoid religious objects, although she is devoutly Roman Catholic. One priest scoffs at the idea that Michaela could be possessed by demons, but a younger pastor arranges an exorcism for the young woman.
Hans-Christian Schmid
Sandra Hüller, Burghart Klaußner, Imogen Kogge, Anna Blomeier, Nicholas Reinke, Walter Schmidinger, Johann Adam Oest, Eva Löbau, Friederike Adolph, Jens Harzer, Irene Kugler
tt0454931