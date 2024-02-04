IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 6,106 users

Requiem (2006)

Michaela, an epileptic, enrolls in college to study education. She goes off her medication and soon begins hearing voices and seeing apparitions that tell her to avoid religious objects, although she is devoutly Roman Catholic. One priest scoffs at the idea that Michaela could be possessed by demons, but a younger pastor arranges an exorcism for the young woman.

Hans-Christian Schmid

Sandra Hüller, Burghart Klaußner, Imogen Kogge, Anna Blomeier, Nicholas Reinke, Walter Schmidinger, Johann Adam Oest, Eva Löbau, Friederike Adolph, Jens Harzer, Irene Kugler

