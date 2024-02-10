  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

5.7

/

10

from

5,566

users

Diterbitkan

10 March 1978

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Return from Witch Mountain (1978)

Tony and Tia are other-worldly twins endowed with telekinesis. When their Uncle Bene drops them off in Los Angeles for an earthbound vacation, a display of their supernatural skill catches the eye of the nefarious Dr. Gannon and his partner in crime, Letha, who see rich possibilities in harnessing the children’s gifts. They kidnap Tony, and Tia gives chase only to find Gannon is using her brother’s powers against her.
John Hough
Bette Davis, Christopher Lee, Kim Richards, Ike Eisenmann, Jack Soo, Anthony James, Richard Bakalyan, Ward Costello, Christian Juttner, Brad Savage, Poindexter Yothers, Jeffrey Jacquet, Stu Gilliam, William Bassett, Tom Scott, Helene Winston, Albert Able, Denver Pyle, Brian Part, Pierre Daniel, Wally Brooks, Mel Gold, Bob Yothers, Casse Jaeger, Larry Marmorstein, Bob James, Ruth Warshawsky, Adam Anderson, Rosemary Lord, Lloyd Nelson, Ted Noose, Wally K. Berns, Robert Board, Bob Harks, Gary Owens, Murray Pollack, Adam Roarke, Bob Templeton

Diterbitkan

Februari 10, 2024 12:32 pm

Durasi

