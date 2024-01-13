IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 103 users

Diterbitkan 05 January 2024

Oleh LIN

Roadkill (2024)

Vengeance rides the open road when a young woman, traveling alone, encounters a renegade drifter and ends up in a fight for her life.

Warren Fast

Caitlin Carmichael, Ryan Knudson, Danielle Harris, Warren Fast, Trenton Hudson, William Childress

tt4029940