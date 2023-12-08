Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Andrew Schneider,
BJ McMurtrie,
Christian McKenna,
Dave Grossman,
Drew Juergens,
Eduardo Rivadavia,
Eric Jernigan,
Jesse Yanniell,
Matt Weed,
Mike Armine
Sutradara
Justin J. Jackson
Genre
Biography,
Documentary,
Music
IMDb
8.4/
10from
22users
Diterbitkan
25 December 2014
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)
From their early formation in Philadelphia’s underground music scene, to their business partnership with a local, independent record label, filmmaker Justin J. Jackson’s documentary Rosetta: Audio/Visual chronicles the musical accomplishments, monetary struggles, and intimate friendships of blue-collar, do-it-yourself, post-metal band Rosetta. Every album is a creative milestone, each tour a test of faith. Four years in the making, Rosetta: Audio/Visual tells the story of emotional and material sacrifice made by an electronics technician, high school civics teacher, coffee shop barista, and martial arts instructor in order to achieve financial control and artistic freedom.
tt4372340