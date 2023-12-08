  1. Home
  2. Biography
  3. Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

8.4

/

10

from

22

users

Diterbitkan

25 December 2014

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)

From their early formation in Philadelphia’s underground music scene, to their business partnership with a local, independent record label, filmmaker Justin J. Jackson’s documentary Rosetta: Audio/Visual chronicles the musical accomplishments, monetary struggles, and intimate friendships of blue-collar, do-it-yourself, post-metal band Rosetta. Every album is a creative milestone, each tour a test of faith. Four years in the making, Rosetta: Audio/Visual tells the story of emotional and material sacrifice made by an electronics technician, high school civics teacher, coffee shop barista, and martial arts instructor in order to achieve financial control and artistic freedom.
Justin J. Jackson
Mike Armine, BJ McMurtrie, Matt Weed, Dave Grossman, Drew Juergens, Christian McKenna, Eric Jernigan, Andrew Schneider, Jesse Yanniell, Eduardo Rivadavia, Mike Wohlberg, Sean Ingram

Diterbitkan

Desember 8, 2023 2:11 pm

Durasi

Ganool Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)

INDOXXI Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)

Juragan21 Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)

Layar Kaca 21 Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)

LK21 Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)

Movieon21 Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)

Nonton Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)

Nonton Film Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)

Nonton Movie Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share