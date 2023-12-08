IMDb 8.4 / 10 from 22 users

Rosetta: Audio/Visual (2014)

From their early formation in Philadelphia’s underground music scene, to their business partnership with a local, independent record label, filmmaker Justin J. Jackson’s documentary Rosetta: Audio/Visual chronicles the musical accomplishments, monetary struggles, and intimate friendships of blue-collar, do-it-yourself, post-metal band Rosetta. Every album is a creative milestone, each tour a test of faith. Four years in the making, Rosetta: Audio/Visual tells the story of emotional and material sacrifice made by an electronics technician, high school civics teacher, coffee shop barista, and martial arts instructor in order to achieve financial control and artistic freedom.

Justin J. Jackson

Mike Armine, BJ McMurtrie, Matt Weed, Dave Grossman, Drew Juergens, Christian McKenna, Eric Jernigan, Andrew Schneider, Jesse Yanniell, Eduardo Rivadavia, Mike Wohlberg, Sean Ingram

