Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

France

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

1,579

users

Diterbitkan

09 January 2002

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Safe Conduct (2002)

The film is about the French film industry from 1942 to 1944 during the Nazi occupation. The film focuses on assistant director and resistance fighter Jean Devaivre and screenwriter Jean Aurenche. Aurenche is on the move so that he doesn’t have to write anything collaborationist. Devaivre is in dangerous political activity. Devaivre also works for the German production company Continental where he is respected. On the other hand, Aurenche’s scriptwriting doesn’t help how he lives and he is a womanizer which causes him to procrastinate.
Bertrand Tavernier
Jacques Gamblin, Denis Podalydès, Charlotte Kady, Marie Desgranges, Ged Marlon, Philippe Morier-Genoud, Laurent Schilling, Maria Pitarresi, Christian Berkel, Richard Sammel, Marie Gillain, Olivier Gourmet, Philippe Saïd, Liliane Rovère, Götz Burger, Serge Riaboukine, Didier Sauvegrain, Thierry Gibault, Christophe Odent, Lara Guirao, Hans-Werner Meyer

Diterbitkan

Desember 6, 2023 8:48 pm

Durasi

