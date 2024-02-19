Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Saint Omer (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Adama Diallo Tamba,
Alain Payen,
Aurelia Petit,
Binta Thiam,
Charlotte Clamens,
Christelle Lefait,
Coumba-Mar Thiam,
Dado Diop,
Guslagie Malanda,
Kayije Kagame
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.8/
10from
4,756users
Diterbitkan
23 November 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Saint Omer (2022)
A novelist attends the trial of a woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. But as the trial continues, her own family history, doubts, and fears about motherhood are steadily dislodged as the life story of the accused is gradually revealed.
Alice Diop, Mathilde Profit, Julia Canarelli, Barbara Canale
Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Aurélia Petit, Valérie Dréville, Xavier Maly, Robert Cantarella, Salimata Kamate, Thomas De Pourquery, Adama Diallo Tamba, Mariam Diop, Dado Diop, Charlotte Clamens, Seyna Kane, Coumba-Mar Thiam, Binta Thiam, Alain Payen, Louise Lemoine Torrès, Roald Iamonte, Christelle Lefait, Yann Lehoux
tt15376894