  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. Saint Omer (2022)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Saint Omer (2022)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Saint Omer (2022). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Saint Omer (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Saint Omer (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

4,756

users

Diterbitkan

23 November 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Saint Omer (2022)

A novelist attends the trial of a woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. But as the trial continues, her own family history, doubts, and fears about motherhood are steadily dislodged as the life story of the accused is gradually revealed.
Alice Diop, Mathilde Profit, Julia Canarelli, Barbara Canale
Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Aurélia Petit, Valérie Dréville, Xavier Maly, Robert Cantarella, Salimata Kamate, Thomas De Pourquery, Adama Diallo Tamba, Mariam Diop, Dado Diop, Charlotte Clamens, Seyna Kane, Coumba-Mar Thiam, Binta Thiam, Alain Payen, Louise Lemoine Torrès, Roald Iamonte, Christelle Lefait, Yann Lehoux

Diterbitkan

Februari 19, 2024 9:40 pm

Durasi

Dewanonton Saint Omer (2022)

Download Saint Omer (2022)

Download Film Saint Omer (2022)

Download Movie Saint Omer (2022)

DUNIA21 Saint Omer (2022)

FILMAPIK Saint Omer (2022)

Ganool Saint Omer (2022)

INDOXXI Saint Omer (2022)

Layar Kaca 21 Saint Omer (2022)

NS21 Saint Omer (2022)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share