IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 4,756 users

Diterbitkan 23 November 2022

Oleh LIN

Saint Omer (2022)

A novelist attends the trial of a woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. But as the trial continues, her own family history, doubts, and fears about motherhood are steadily dislodged as the life story of the accused is gradually revealed.

Alice Diop, Mathilde Profit, Julia Canarelli, Barbara Canale

Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Aurélia Petit, Valérie Dréville, Xavier Maly, Robert Cantarella, Salimata Kamate, Thomas De Pourquery, Adama Diallo Tamba, Mariam Diop, Dado Diop, Charlotte Clamens, Seyna Kane, Coumba-Mar Thiam, Binta Thiam, Alain Payen, Louise Lemoine Torrès, Roald Iamonte, Christelle Lefait, Yann Lehoux

tt15376894