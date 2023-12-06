  1. Home
Salome (1972)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Italy

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.7

/

10

from

425

users

Diterbitkan

20 October 1972

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Salome (1972)

Salome is the daughter of the second wife of King Herod. The King is infatuated with her and, after she fails to seduce the prophet John The Baptist, she dances for the King in order to ask for his execution.
Carmelo Bene, Michele Francis, Monica Maurer
Carmelo Bene, Lydia Mancinelli, Donyale Luna, Alfiero Vincenti, Veruschka von Lehndorff, Franco Leo, Giovanni Davoli, Luciana Cante, Marco Carelli, Dakar, Juan Fernández, Ornella Ferrari, Tom Galleés, Roberto Gnozzi, Daria Nicolodi, Salvatore Baccaro

Diterbitkan

Desember 6, 2023 8:45 pm

Durasi

