Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Salome (1972) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Italy
Bintang film
Alfiero Vincenti,
Carmelo Bene,
Dakar,
Daria Nicolodi,
Donyale Luna,
Franco Leo,
Giovanni Davoli,
Juan Fernández,
Luciana Cante,
Lydia Mancinelli
Sutradara
Carmelo Bene,
Michele Francis,
Monica Maurer
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.7/
10from
425users
Diterbitkan
20 October 1972
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Salome (1972)
Salome is the daughter of the second wife of King Herod. The King is infatuated with her and, after she fails to seduce the prophet John The Baptist, she dances for the King in order to ask for his execution.
Carmelo Bene, Michele Francis, Monica Maurer
Carmelo Bene, Lydia Mancinelli, Donyale Luna, Alfiero Vincenti, Veruschka von Lehndorff, Franco Leo, Giovanni Davoli, Luciana Cante, Marco Carelli, Dakar, Juan Fernández, Ornella Ferrari, Tom Galleés, Roberto Gnozzi, Daria Nicolodi, Salvatore Baccaro
tt0069210