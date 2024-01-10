IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 7,084 users

Diterbitkan 12 September 2016

Oleh mamat

Sami Blood (2016)

Elle Marja, 14, is a reindeer-breeding Sami girl. Exposed to the racism of the 1930s and phrenological examinations at her boarding school, she starts dreaming of another life. To achieve this other life she has to become someone else and break all ties with her family and culture.

Amanda Kernell

Lene Cecilia Sparrok, Mia Sparrok, Maj-Doris Rimpi, Julius Fleischanderl, Olle Sarri, Hanna Alström, Malin Crépin, Andreas Kundler, Ylva Gustafsson, Hanna Asp, Kajsa Karlsson

tt5287168