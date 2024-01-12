Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Sanders of the River (1935) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Allan Jeayes,
Charles Carson,
Eric Maturin,
Leslie Banks,
Marqués De Portago,
Martin Walker,
Nina Mae McKinney,
Paul Robeson,
Richard Grey,
Robert Cochran
Sutradara
Stanley Irving,
Zoltan Korda
IMDb
5.4/
10from
718users
Diterbitkan
10 May 1935
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Sanders of the River (1935)
A British District Officer in Nigeria in the 1930s rules his area strictly but justly. He struggles with gun-runners and slavers with the aid of a loyal native chief.
Zoltan Korda, Stanley Irving
Paul Robeson, Leslie Banks, Nina Mae McKinney, Robert Cochran, Martin Walker, Richard Grey, Tony Wane, Marqués De Portago, Eric Maturin, Allan Jeayes, Charles Carson
tt0026966