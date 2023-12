IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 359 users

Diterbitkan 17 December 2022

Oleh LIN

Sappy Holiday (2022)

When a hard-working but uninspired sous chef accidentally discovers her boyfriend is going to propose to her on Christmas Eve, she begins doubting their future together; especially when a handsome maple farmer rescues her from a snowstorm.

Andrew Cymek

Vanessa Sears, Jon McLaren, Brigitte Kingsley, Chelsea Muirhead, Leo Choy, Rebecca LaMarche, Susan Hamann, Troy Blundell, Colton Royce, Neil Whitely, Allison Feliciano, Joseph Daly, Dan Karpenchuk, Derwin Phillips, Ariella Cannon, Scout Flint, Ari Pollack, Liam Tobin, Diane L. Johnston

tt19037878