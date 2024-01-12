  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.0

/

10

from

274

users

Diterbitkan

15 July 2016

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Savannah Sunrise (2016)

Joy and her family fly to help her mother-in-law Loraine with the difficult move from her home in Louisville, Kentucky 600 miles away to a retirement community near the family in Savannah, Georgia. But after a mixed-up flight reservation, Joy reluctantly agrees to take the trip in Loraine’s Oldsmobile. Despite their many differences with adventures at every turn and trapped in the car together, they both discover they each may be the best friend they never knew they needed. And realize the love of family is all you need to bridge life’s many seasons.
Rick Garside, Randall Stevens, Adam Drake
Shawnee Smith, Pamela Reed, Shawn Christian, Clare Carey, Madelyn Cline, Vitaly LeBeau, Marion Guyot, Blake Edwards, Emmanuel Hudson, Jason Burkey, Dave Blamy, Susan Willis, Luciana Faulhaber, Danny Vinson, Gary Ray Moore, Dawn Halfkenny, Shawn Jacoby, Anthony Bostic, John Daryl Blouin, Keith Gray, Sheila Cochran, Dennis Friebe, Anthony Reynolds, Rickey Boynton, Bethany DeZelle, Kelly Morse, Tara Brown, Gary Wheeler, Rudy Landa, Brian Conlon, Elizabeth Buraglio, Karen Mathis, Vanelle, Todd Hewey, Will Baysinger, Melissa Prince

Diterbitkan

Januari 12, 2024 10:26 pm

Durasi

