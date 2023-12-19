IMDb 4.3 / 10 from 318 users

Diterbitkan 28 November 2015

Oleh mamat

Save Yourself (2015)

Five female filmmakers en route to screen their new horror film in Los Angeles, experience their own real life terror when they cross paths with deranged scientist hellbent on using them for his twisted experiments.

Ryan M. Andrews

Jessica Cameron, Tristan Risk, Ry Barrett, Tianna Nori, Caleigh Le Grand, Elma Begovic

tt3549636