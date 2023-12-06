Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Saving Christmas Spirit (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Ashley Newbrough,
Jake Satow,
James Robinson,
Joanne Randle,
Layla Burns,
Louis Emerick,
Tibu Fortes
Sutradara
Wendy Faraone
IMDb
5.7/
10from
391users
Diterbitkan
23 December 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Saving Christmas Spirit (2022)
When brilliant and sharp-witted archaeologist Lucy Stewart decides to spend her Christmas break in the Scottish Highlands, she goes on a quest to find the ruins of a shrine to ancient goddess Beira the Queen of Winter.
Wendy Faraone
Ashley Newbrough, James Robinson, Jake Satow, Louis Emerick, Layla Burns, Tibu Fortes, Joanne Randle
tt15568228