IMDb 7 / 10 from 63 users

Diterbitkan 22 December 2022

Oleh LIN

Scala (2022)

A documentary filmmaker captures the final days of the last standalone cinema in Thailand as former employees return to help close it down.

Ananta Thitanat

Nakorn Nuannngein, Pongpop Inheen, Sampao Phasukdin, Wilairat Angkabkaew, Saman Watcharasirirot

tt14064326