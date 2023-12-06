  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Thailand

IMDb

7

/

10

from

63

users

Diterbitkan

22 December 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Scala (2022)

A documentary filmmaker captures the final days of the last standalone cinema in Thailand as former employees return to help close it down.
Ananta Thitanat
Nakorn Nuannngein, Pongpop Inheen, Sampao Phasukdin, Wilairat Angkabkaew, Saman Watcharasirirot

Diterbitkan

Desember 6, 2023 8:40 pm

Durasi

