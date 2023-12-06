Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Scare Zone (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Arian Ash,
Chris Burns,
Jordan Wall,
Jordan Woods-Robinson,
Leigh Anne West,
Michaela Stamm,
Michele Simms,
Neil Brown Jr.,
Simon Needham,
Tom Akos
Sutradara
Jon Binkowski
Genre
Horror
IMDb
5.2/
10from
247users
Diterbitkan
10 September 2009
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Scare Zone (2009)
Scare Zone is Oliver’s pride and joy. Sure, it’s just another strip-mall Halloween Horror House, but as always, he’s put his heart and soul into it. The attraction is open for three nights only, and Oliver has brought back his old staff, including ex-con Spider, eager bride-to-be Summer, and the enigmatic Goth princess Claire. A bunch of newbies are also on board, including earnest young Darryl, who immediately finds himself bewitched by the creepy Claire. The dysfunctional ‘scream team’ learns to work together while someone or some-thing is out to make the horror REAL.
Jon Binkowski
Neil Brown Jr., Arian Ash, Michele Simms, Jordan Woods-Robinson, Chris Burns, Simon Needham, Jordan Wall, Leigh Anne West, Michaela Stamm, Tom Akos
tt1380281