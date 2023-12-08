  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Sutradara

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

131

users

Diterbitkan

09 December 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Secrets of the Mona Lisa (2015)

This landmark film uses new evidence to investigate the truth behind Mona Lisa’s identity and where she lived. It decodes centuries-old documents and uses state-of-the-art technology that could unlock the long-hidden truths of history’s most iconic work of art.
Ian Leese
Andrew Graham-Dixon, Pascal Cotte, Elisabetta Gnignera, Giuseppe Pallanti, Martin Kemp

Diterbitkan

Desember 9, 2023 6:39 am

Durasi

Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share