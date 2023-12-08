Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Secrets of the Mona Lisa (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Sutradara
Ian Leese
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.1/
10from
131users
Diterbitkan
09 December 2015
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Secrets of the Mona Lisa (2015)
This landmark film uses new evidence to investigate the truth behind Mona Lisa’s identity and where she lived. It decodes centuries-old documents and uses state-of-the-art technology that could unlock the long-hidden truths of history’s most iconic work of art.
Ian Leese
Andrew Graham-Dixon, Pascal Cotte, Elisabetta Gnignera, Giuseppe Pallanti, Martin Kemp
tt5278162