Seven Hills of Rome (1957)

After having a fight with his girl friend, Marc follows her to Rome to try and win her back. On the train he meets a girl who is on her way to stay with her uncle. He gives her a lift to her uncle’s, but they discover he has gone to South America. So as she has nowhere else to go, she stays with Marc and his cousin, which inevitably leads to romance.

Roy Rowland, Mario Russo

Mario Lanza, Renato Rascel, Marisa Allasio, Peggie Castle, Clelia Matania, Pippo Agusta, Guido Celano, Carlo Giuffrè, Marco Tulli, Carlo Rizzo, Patrick Crean, Amos Davoli, Luisa DiMeo, Giorgio Gandos, April Hennessy

