Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Seven Hills of Rome (1957) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Amos Davoli,
April Hennessy,
Carlo Giuffrè,
Carlo Rizzo,
Clelia Matania,
Giorgio Gandos,
Guido Celano,
Luisa DiMeo,
Marco Tulli,
Mario Lanza
Sutradara
Mario Russo,
Roy Rowland
IMDb
5.8/
10from
334users
Diterbitkan
21 November 1957
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Seven Hills of Rome (1957)
After having a fight with his girl friend, Marc follows her to Rome to try and win her back. On the train he meets a girl who is on her way to stay with her uncle. He gives her a lift to her uncle’s, but they discover he has gone to South America. So as she has nowhere else to go, she stays with Marc and his cousin, which inevitably leads to romance.
Roy Rowland, Mario Russo
Mario Lanza, Renato Rascel, Marisa Allasio, Peggie Castle, Clelia Matania, Pippo Agusta, Guido Celano, Carlo Giuffrè, Marco Tulli, Carlo Rizzo, Patrick Crean, Amos Davoli, Luisa DiMeo, Giorgio Gandos, April Hennessy
tt0050140