Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Western

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

18,906

users

Diterbitkan

22 October 1949

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949)

After Custer and the 7th Cavalry are wiped out by Native Americans, everyone expects the worst. Capt. Nathan Brittles is ordered out on patrol but he’s also required to take along Abby Allshard, wife of the Fort’s commanding officer, and her niece Olivia Dandridge, who are being evacuated. Brittles is only a few days away from retirement and Olivia has caught the eye of two of the young officers in the Company. She’s taken to wearing a yellow ribbon in her hair, a sign that she has a beau in the Cavalry, but refuses to say for whom she is wearing it.
John Ford
John Wayne, Joanne Dru, John Agar, Ben Johnson, Harry Carey, Jr., Victor McLaglen, Mildred Natwick, George O’Brien, Arthur Shields, Michael Dugan, Chief John Big Tree, Fred Graham, George Sky Eagle, Tom Tyler, Noble Johnson, Paul Fix, Francis Ford, Cliff Lyons, Frank McGrath, Irving Pichel, William Steele, Jack Tornek, Dan White, Harry Woods, Peter Ortiz

Diterbitkan

Desember 13, 2023 7:41 pm

Durasi

