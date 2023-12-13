Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Arthur Shields,
Ben Johnson,
Chief John Big Tree,
Cliff Lyons,
Dan White,
Francis Ford,
Frank McGrath,
Fred Graham,
George O'Brien,
George Sky Eagle
Sutradara
John Ford
Genre
Western
IMDb
7.2/
10from
18,906users
Diterbitkan
22 October 1949
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949)
After Custer and the 7th Cavalry are wiped out by Native Americans, everyone expects the worst. Capt. Nathan Brittles is ordered out on patrol but he's also required to take along Abby Allshard, wife of the Fort's commanding officer, and her niece Olivia Dandridge, who are being evacuated. Brittles is only a few days away from retirement and Olivia has caught the eye of two of the young officers in the Company. She's taken to wearing a yellow ribbon in her hair, a sign that she has a beau in the Cavalry, but refuses to say for whom she is wearing it.
John Wayne, Joanne Dru, John Agar, Ben Johnson, Harry Carey, Jr., Victor McLaglen, Mildred Natwick, George O'Brien, Arthur Shields, Michael Dugan, Chief John Big Tree, Fred Graham, George Sky Eagle, Tom Tyler, Noble Johnson, Paul Fix, Francis Ford, Cliff Lyons, Frank McGrath, Irving Pichel, William Steele, Jack Tornek, Dan White, Harry Woods, Peter Ortiz
