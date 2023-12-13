IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 42 users

Diterbitkan 10 November 2019

Oleh LIN

Shella Record – A Reggae Mystery (2019)

A vinyl fanatic becomes haunted by a lost singer’s voice after discovering an incredible junk shop record. He embarks on a surreal adventure with the help of psychics, private investigators and a ghost hunter.

Chris Flanagan

Myrna Hague, Bunny Striker Lee, Larry Mcdonald

tt16279386