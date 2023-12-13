Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Side Seeing (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Viet Nam
Bintang film
Bhuripat Vejvongsatechavat,
Hải Triều,
Hồng Vân,
Lâm Bảo Châu,
Lưu Đông,
Ngọc Lan Vy,
Nhâm Phương Nam,
Pakorn Lum,
Puttichai Kasetsin,
Quỳnh Lý
Sutradara
Thanadet Pradit
IMDb
4.7/
10from
6users
Diterbitkan
22 July 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Side Seeing (2022)
May, the daughter of a wealthy Vietnamese businessman, wants to celebrate her 18th birthday in Bangkok and is willing to spend a lot of money to have dinner with her favorite Thai actor, Mr. Park (Puttichai Kasetsin). However, she starts to question whether money can bring true happiness and decides to meet Mr. Park as a regular person instead of a wealthy heiress. Her parents send a housekeeper and four bodyguards to watch over her, making it difficult for May to meet Mr. Park privately. She teams up with a friend, Dua Hau, to sneak out and meets a motorcycle biker named Boy (Vachiravit Paisarnkulwong), who helps her evade her bodyguards and get closer to Mr. Park. As May spends more time with Boy, she begins to question her feelings for Mr. Park and must decide who she wants to spend her special day with.
