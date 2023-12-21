  1. Home
Silent Love (1986)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Hong Kong

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

64

users

Diterbitkan

06 March 1986

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Silent Love (1986)

A ring of deaf pickpockets led by Heung gather at a fast food restaurant to celebrate the prison release of Panther. There they encounter Kelly Mak, who also recently completed his prison sentence. When a gang comes storming in to settle scores with Heung, she manages to escape thanks to Mak who steps up to fight the gang. This is only the beginning of the many heartwrenching trials Heung and Mak will have to face together.
David Chiang Da-Wei
Season Ma, Lau Ching-wan, So Cho-Yee, Louis Fan Siu-Wong, Billy Ching Sau-Yat, Chan Ging, Lam Chung, Roy Cheung, Hung San-Nam, Chui Hon-Cheung, Lau Ching-Lung, Xie Fang, Cho Yuen-Tat, Simon Yip Fai-Wong, Cheung Yuen-Wah, Tony Ling Chi-Wah, Lau Chi-Ming, Ronald Wong Ban

Diterbitkan

Desember 22, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

