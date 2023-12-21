Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Silent Love (1986) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Hong Kong
Bintang film
Billy Ching Sau-Yat,
Chan Ging,
Cheung Yuen-Wah,
Cho Yuen-Tat,
Chui Hon-Cheung,
Fan Siu-Wong,
Hung San-Nam,
Lam Chung,
Lau Chi-Ming,
Lau Ching-Lung
Sutradara
David Chiang,
David Chiang Da-Wei
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.3/
10from
64users
Diterbitkan
06 March 1986
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Silent Love (1986)
A ring of deaf pickpockets led by Heung gather at a fast food restaurant to celebrate the prison release of Panther. There they encounter Kelly Mak, who also recently completed his prison sentence. When a gang comes storming in to settle scores with Heung, she manages to escape thanks to Mak who steps up to fight the gang. This is only the beginning of the many heartwrenching trials Heung and Mak will have to face together.
David Chiang Da-Wei
Season Ma, Lau Ching-wan, So Cho-Yee, Louis Fan Siu-Wong, Billy Ching Sau-Yat, Chan Ging, Lam Chung, Roy Cheung, Hung San-Nam, Chui Hon-Cheung, Lau Ching-Lung, Xie Fang, Cho Yuen-Tat, Simon Yip Fai-Wong, Cheung Yuen-Wah, Tony Ling Chi-Wah, Lau Chi-Ming, Ronald Wong Ban
tt0126663