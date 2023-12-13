Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Single and Ready to Jingle (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Beth Fotheringham,
C.J. Wilkins,
Catriona Leger,
Crystal Tisiga,
Edward Ruttle,
Eva Tavares,
James MacDonald,
Judi Garner,
Lynn Whyte,
Merry Lou Proudfoot
Sutradara
Wendy Ord
IMDb
5.7/
10from
413users
Diterbitkan
27 November 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Single and Ready to Jingle (2022)
Emma Warner feels like she lives Christmas year-round. As SVP at a toy company, she has had a great year with the season’s most successful toy but she is exhausted. All she wants is a non-holiday vacation with hot guys and a beach. Her assistant books her a flight to St. Johns but she ends up on the wrong plane and lands in St. Johns, Alaska, a town that goes all out for Christmas. Local holiday hero, Connor is stuck dealing with Emma who he considers a scrooge until her childhood Christmas memories thaw her to this town and to Connor.
Wendy Ord
Natasha Wilson, Edward Ruttle, Eva Tavares, Crystal Tisiga, Lynn Whyte, Beth Fotheringham, James MacDonald, Merry Lou Proudfoot, C.J. Wilkins, Storeigh Daniel, Catriona Leger, Judi Garner
tt18298074