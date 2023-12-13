IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 413 users

Diterbitkan 27 November 2022

Oleh LIN

Single and Ready to Jingle (2022)

Emma Warner feels like she lives Christmas year-round. As SVP at a toy company, she has had a great year with the season’s most successful toy but she is exhausted. All she wants is a non-holiday vacation with hot guys and a beach. Her assistant books her a flight to St. Johns but she ends up on the wrong plane and lands in St. Johns, Alaska, a town that goes all out for Christmas. Local holiday hero, Connor is stuck dealing with Emma who he considers a scrooge until her childhood Christmas memories thaw her to this town and to Connor.

Wendy Ord

Natasha Wilson, Edward Ruttle, Eva Tavares, Crystal Tisiga, Lynn Whyte, Beth Fotheringham, James MacDonald, Merry Lou Proudfoot, C.J. Wilkins, Storeigh Daniel, Catriona Leger, Judi Garner

tt18298074